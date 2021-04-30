When we saw Lauren post these show stopping braids on Instagram for the virtual premiere of Without Remorse we instantly fell in love and quickly added it to our summer hair style file. Lauren if your reading please send our sincerest gratitude to your braider for this much needed hair inspiration. Now that the weather is getting warmer, the humidity is rising and our vacations are planned. Braids are the go to for style and convenience.Be it Justice, Goddess, Fulani or Lemonade, braids are guaranteed to slay even after a quick jump in the pool or if you just want that I woke up like this look. Braids protect us from the wear and tear of the environment and provide the perfect do’ when we need to put our hair on rest. They are also a time-saver to get you through the week with little or no maintenance. Take a look at some of our favorite looks from our friends on vaca and the ones who are just look absolutely fabulous

Tia Mowery

TIa Mowery kicked off her summer look in beautiful lemonade braids

Dream Doll

Dream Doll on vacation wearing straight back braids and of course the baby hair is laid

Jhené Aiko

Jhené Keeps her look fun and carefree in box braids

Bia

Bia is fire in red

Saweetie