The romance between JT and Lil Uzi Vert was originally kept on the low for quite some time. These days, as the couple began to make themselves more public, the PDA on social media is getting more and more real.

Recently, JT and Yung Miami went on the Respectfully Justin show to discuss broke men and their expectations. Amid that conversation, JT began to speak on how her boo Uzi was always a good man to her.

“When I first met my man, I was still in a halfway house,” she began explaining that Uzi came to Atlanta to visit her at the halfway house. He had a bag full of money,” she added.

“I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit thirty thousand [dollars] and I was so mad,” Jt said. “I don’t want to keep talking because I don’t want it to seem like I’m bragging. I have a good man. I didn’t even know he was a good man. I was f*ckin’ with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man… He bring me flowers. He remember the sh*t I say I want.”

Watch the full clip of The City GIrls x Respectfully Justin below!