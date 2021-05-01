Lil Durk Offers To Buy Chicago’s O-Block After It Was Listed for Sale

It was recently reported that Chicago’s Parkway Gardens housing projects were listed for sale. This happens to be where Chicago native Lil Durk and his former labelmate, King Von lived in their younger years. Now that the housing complex is up for sale, Lil Durk seems to want to take ownership of it.

“I’ll buy it don’t matter how much it is,” Durk tweeted, in response to a tweet.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Related Midwest, a real estate and development company, listed the property for sale. The housing complex spans a total of 13 acres, includes 694 apartments in three separate buildings that are located from 63rd to 65th street.

Related Midwest says the new owner of the property will receive a “contract with federal housing authorities that ensures subsidized rent for years to come.”

“During our time managing Parkway Gardens, we are grateful to have been able to provide fundamental upgrades while also partnering with community organizations to bring new programs and services to residents,” the statement from Related Midwest reads. “We are actively seeking new leadership who will build upon our efforts and continue maintaining the property as affordable housing for years to come.”

An asking price has not yet been set. But no matter what the price is, Lil Durk seems likes he’s ready to buy it.