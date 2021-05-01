Production on Black Panther 2 will be underway soon. However, things will look very different after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death in August of last year. After executives decided not to recast Black Panther, fans are left wondering what the future of the franchise will look like.

Black Panther co-star, Lupita Nyong’o, recently sat down with Yahoo! Entertainment to share her thoughts about the upcoming production.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word,” Nyong’o said. “I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there.”

However, Nyong’o did say that she felt good about Coogler’s leadership, saying that he assured her that the upcoming movie would be done in a respectful manner in honor of Chadwick.

“But, at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well,” Nyong’o continued. “And his idea, the way in which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

