It has only been a year since the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. The world has witnessed the strength and resilience that the Bryant family has carried on since then. Today, Vanessa Bryant wrote a sweet message to honor her daughter, Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 15th birthday today (May 1).

“Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday!” Vanessa penned. “I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita! #15 #Quincenera #Mambacita #Principessa.”

To help Vanessa in wishing her daughter a happy birthday, celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Kris Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, Viola Davis, and more have commented under the heartwarming post.

Let’s continue to wish strength, love, and happiness upon the Bryant family as they get through the loss of their loved ones.