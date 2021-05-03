If versatility was an album, Tory Lanez and Chris Brown would make it.

The Toronto artist held his second virtual concert on Saturday, May 1. During the set, Tory’s multi-talented arsenal was on full display. He performed his latest project, Playboy for the first time. The R&B-filled album featured its lead single “Feels” with Chris Brown. CB was the only feature on the album.

Tory Lanez is hands down one of the most talented artists of our generation🔥 pic.twitter.com/zC5jkFXxeN — 30 Second Jams (@30SecondJams) May 2, 2021

After the virtual concert, he spoke with DJ Carisma about some big upcoming releases. These releases will certainly be considered as gifts to his fans. The first announemet was his next wo singles whcih will feature Grammy-nominated rapper, Dababy. He also has a new single that will drop with Yung Bleu as well.

Advertisement

That was just the beginning. He then proceeded to the main event. Tory Lanez says he and Chris Brown are joining forces to release a collaboration album. While the two have teamed up for singles and album cuts in the past, this is another magnitude. Chris Brown’s latest project was a joint release with ATL rapper, Young Thug. The Slime & B album pprouduced the hit single, “Go Crazy.” The track won 3 Soul Train Awards, peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 0100 charts and is now cercertified double pplatinum.

With an R&B album on the way, Toory and Breezy look ot have the same sucessful outcome. There is no date as of yet for the project.