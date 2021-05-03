J. Cole set to allegedly make his return in two weeks.

According to Dreamville artist, Bas, J. Cole is gearing up to release his newest project in a couple of weeks. Last summer, Cole dropped the first 2 songs from The Fall Off. The songs were entitled, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice.

They were a warm-up. Now according to Dreamville artist, Bas, Cole is expected to make his return with another album very soon. In a since-deleted post, Bas tells fans to “pack their bags.”

“The Off-Season. pack your bags in two weeks.”

Bas just announced J. Cole will be dropping The Off-Season in 2 weeks



FINALLY pic.twitter.com/cw88zWATTW — brown (@BrownRapFan) April 29, 2021

The internet went into a frenzy last week following the release of Top Dawg Entertainment’s own promotional video, hinting toward another drop from their camp. The West Coast label hosts Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and more on their talented roster.

Are the two announcements a coincidence? We will have to wait and check back in after two weeks. Until then, fans can basks in the excitement of new J. Cole coming soon.