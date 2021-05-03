DJ Khaled and Hit-Boy are up to something.

Following their collaborative chemistry on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” many fans begin to ponder about a potential collaboration project between the Jay-Z and Nas. At this point in their lives and careers, the two legendary rappers have turned into esteemed businessmen. Their business moves became the base of their bars for “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Hov is well-renowned for Roc Nation, most recently Monogram, Ace of Spades and Tidal. With the latter two, he inked lucrative deals with both LVMH and Jack Dorsey’s Square. On the other hand, Nas has built a lucrative portfolio through his Queensbridge Venture Partners firm. He most recently celebrated his earnings thanks to a previous cryptocurrency investment following Coinbase’s IPO.

Advertisement

Long crypto forever…. in sickness & in health — Nasir Jones (@Nas) April 14, 2021

In the past, the two God emcees have collaborated on “Black Republicans,” “Success” and Ludacris’ track, “I Do It For Hip-Hop.”

A project brings forth a different type of energy. DJ Khaled and Hit-Boy took to their Twitters to advocate for a Nas and Jay-Z joint album. Khaled stated that the album would be a dream collaboration. Hit-Boy actually asked a fan if they wanted to see if happen. His statement insinuates that the possibilities are endless. The famed producer won Grammys with both rappers. Back in 2013, he took one home for producing Jay-Z and Kanye West’s”Ni**as In Paris,” while serving as the executive producer for Nas’ King Disease, which won the Best Rap Album Grammy this year.

A Jigga and Escobar project would send Hip-Hop fans into a frenzy. Until then we can just enjoy the records that they currently have together.