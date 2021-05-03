When boxing fans heard that Floyd Mayweather agreed to fight Logan Paul, many were upset that the legendary boxer would risk his reputation over an exhibition fight with Paul. Floyd recently came out and explained why he took the fight, and you can probably guess the reason why.

Floyd sat down with a YouTuber where he explained why he decided to take the fight. Floyd does not seem to care about losing his 50-0 record because it is an exhibition fight, but he wasn’t going to leave the money he could make on the table.

“Because a fight is something that goes on your record forever. This is an exhibition. Remember this, I got a sharp mind,” Mayweather said. “I told y’all I was entertainer, so I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million. Or me and Logan Paul can go out and entertain people and bring in 9 figures, $100 million. Why not?”

The fight is scheduled for June 6th and will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.