A confirmed report from The Verge reveals that despite the initial support from community activists and police advocates, the NYPD’s use of the robot dog made by Boston Dynamics will be discontinued after the extreme backlash from politicians led by U.S. Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC addressed to use of the dogs back in February on social media, tweeting, “Shout out to everyone who fought against community advocates who demanded these resources go to investments like school counseling instead.”

Shout out to everyone who fought against community advocates who demanded these resources go to investments like school counseling instead.



Now robotic surveillance ground drones are being deployed for testing on low-income communities of color with under-resourced schools 👍🏽 https://t.co/ZqKtnexctb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2021

NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller responded to AOC’s statements, saying, “People had figured out the catchphrases and the language to somehow make this evil. But for now, this is a casualty of politics, bad information, and cheap sound bytes. We should have named it ‘Lassie.’”

