Quando Rondo has been in the middle of controversy ever since his pal Lil Tum took King Von’s life.

The Atlanta rapper has since made some comments that pissed off Von’s close friends and even released some eyebrow-raising track that fans thought was a diss to the late drill rapper.

Quando recently did a sit-down with Angela Yee and claimed that he was not dissing Von on his song.

Despite being a security risk the show must go on and Quando Rondo put on his first live show since the incident.

Say Cheese TV reported that about 50 to 100 people attended the show because they were afraid that something was going to happen.

The crowd does appear small in the video below And Rondo is surrounded by his entourage on stage.

Quando Rondo performs first live show since the incident in November.. only 50-100 people came because they were afraid something would happen. pic.twitter.com/591Cm916b3 — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 2, 2021

It’s unclear if Quando Rondo will put on another show in the future but it’s obvious that he doesn’t mind being seen in public or his whereabouts being known.