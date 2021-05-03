Quando Rondo was caught in the middle of gunfire early Sunday morning. According to TMZ, the Louisiana rapper and his crew were in a convenience store parking lot, off the highway when shots were fired. When police responded to the scene, Quando Rondo was nowhere to be found. There is no word of any bullets actually striking Rondo. However, one of his crew members were reportedly treated at the local hospital after being shot in the hand.

According to reports, law enforcement believes the shots came from the highway or across the road. Video footage of the scene shows the aftermath. The woman in the video speculates that the shots were targeted at the “Stand On It” rapper. She also explains the magnitude of the shots due to how far the sound traveled. We wish Quando Rondo and his crew safe travels following the unfortunate event.

Peep the video below.

