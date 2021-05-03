Travis Scott announced the return of his third annual AstroWorld Festival.

The festival has been expanded to two days and will be on November 5th and 6th at NRG Park in Houston.

The announcement comes just in time for the rapper’s 29th birthday and he has already been announced as the headline performer. The rest of the lineup will be announced later.

Travis Scott Is gearing up to release his Utopia album which is the follow-up to his 2018 critically-acclaimed AstroWorld album.

A release date for Utopia has not been yet announced.

“NOVEMBER COME WON’T YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST !!! THIRD ANNUAL. BIRTHDAY FLAMEEEEEE AHHHHHHHH ON SALE WEDS 5/5 10AM CT,” La Flame tweeted.

Tickets go on sale on May 5th. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Cactus Jack Foundation, Scott’s nonprofits organization that works to enrich the lives of youth through access to education and creative resources.

AstroWorld grew into the largest single day artist-curated Festival in the country.

In 2019, Over 50,000 ragers flocked over to Houston to watch Travis Scott perform alongside Post Malone, Rosalia, Pharrell Williams, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti and Megan Thee Stallion.

Watch the trailer for this year’s festival below: