In an exclusive interview on the Where’s Wallo podcast, Cash Money Records CEO Bryan “Baby” Williams discussed many different aspects of his life and career, including the importance of owning your own masters.

Birdman says that many of his musical predecessors “got f***ed” in the music industry for not owning their masters, which he says is the primary reason for continuing his independent grind.

When asked by Wallo how he makes money off the masters, Baby replied, “It’s a gang of ways you can make money with your masters. We generate 20-30 million a year just off our masters.”

See the entire interview below.