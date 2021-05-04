We have now entered “The Love Era” of Sean Combs, formerly Diddy.

Since his rise as an unpaid intern to superstar music and entrepreneurial mogul, Diddy has had name changes throughout his career. In the 90s, he was known by three monikers: Puff, Puffy, or Puff Daddy. Following a revitalized image, he opted for P. Diddy and entered into a new era of Bad Boy. In the late 2000s, he got rid of the P and has since been Diddy.

Well, that recently changed over the past couple of years. Now it is official and looks like it is a permanent change. He took to social media for the announcement, while also displaying a book of each of his monikers throughout his legendary career.

“Look what I just got in the mail today… It’s official!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA

Look what I just got in the mail today… 🖤💫✨⚡️IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA. pic.twitter.com/n6FUjzsqvP — LOVE (@Diddy) May 3, 2021

Instead of retiring the names, he is simply transitioning from it. Each name represented a persona, fitting for the time. With “The Love Era,” the Bad Boy mogul looks to continue to spread positive vibrations and the zen-like energy of serenity. He has also continued to promote a number of young talent in their respective spaces.

Most recently, Justin LaBoy and comedian, Druski, scored shows on Diddy’s network, Revolt TV. What do you think of Sean “Love” Comb’s new name? Do you think it is permanent?

Peep some of the new shows on Revolt TV below.