DJ Khaled’s album-opening single “Thankful” has now a set of visuals. The single features Jeremih and Lil Wayne and brings in choir members to the triumphant opener.

The single from the 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, is one of the first appearances from Jeremih following his trying battle with COVID-19 and also one of the first for Lil Wayne following his presidential pardon.

You can tap into the single below.

Advertisement