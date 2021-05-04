Drake and his son, share the same love for the game of basketball. Earlier this month, The Boy showed off Adonis’ jump-shot on two different occasions. The excitement shines seamlessly.

Seems like Drake’s son Adonis really starting to love HOOPS 🔥 (via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/NwQnPLeJMZ — Overtime (@overtime) April 6, 2021

Drake’s baby boy Adonis out here showing off his basketball skills!! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/qx6aIZlUcp — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 5, 2021

Early this morning, Drake took to his Instagram to share his son’s reaction after watching LeBron James highlights. With each highlight, Adonis’ eyes stayed glued to the laptop screen. At one point he was wowed during a specific play made by the 4-time NBA MVP.

He blurted out “OMG, you see.”

Advertisement

Drizzy and LeBron have been close friends for over a decade. When the Certified Lover Boy dropped his breakout mixtape, So Far Gone, King James showed up to the release party and the rest was history.

With Drake’s close relationship to his hometown Raptors and close friendship with LeBron James, it is only a matter of time before Adonis starts to meet some of the NBA’s best basketball players.