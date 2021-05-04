Floyd Mayweather: My Sons Like To Smoke Weed So They Ain’t Going To Box

In the most recent episode of Wallo267 and Gillie Da King’s podcast Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, renowned boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather spoke about why he wouldn’t allow his sons, who are 21 and 16, to enter the dangerous world of boxing.

When Gillie posed the question, “Would you ever let your kids get into boxing?,” Mayweather replied, “My two boys like to smoke weed, so I know they ain’t going to box.”

Making it very clear that the boxers in the Mayweather clan may not last three generations, but makes it very clear that his children are old enough to make their own decisions.

See the full interview below.