Governor’s Ball is returning in 2021, set to take over Citi Field for three days. The festival is headlined by ASAP Rocky, Billie Eilish, and Post Malone.

Joining the list of performers is Megan Thee STallion, Cordae, Young Thug, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Freddie GIbbs & The Alchemist, Earth Gang and more.

On Tuesday, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET to Thursday at 11:59 a.m. ET, Citi cardholders will have access to a special resale for three-day and single-day general admission and VIP tickets.

You can receive more information below.