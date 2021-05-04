Kawhi Leonard merges Hip-Hop and basketball with Rod Wave & NBA Youngboy at the helm.

While he isn’t a man of many words, The Claw has grown into one of the NBA’s premier talents. After delivering a championship to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, he unequivocally solidified himself in the elite of NBA players. Now he is adding on to basketball prowess with music curation.

Leonard hopped on Instagram Live on Monday, May 3rd to speak with Lake Norman Christian High School basketball star, Mikey Williams about an upcoming project. The 2-time NBA champion also revealed that it was his first time on IG Live.

“We got a Culture Jam project,” stated Leonard. “We’re just merging Hip-Hop and basketball together, you know what I mean. Coming from our background, it goes hand in hand.

He then proceeds to tell Mickey that the first song from the project will feature NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave. According to Kawhi, the track, entitled, “Everything Different” is “fire.” He thanks Williams for his involvement in the project as well.

Before ending their conversation, Mikey Williams also said he plans to drop the music video to the NBA Youngboy & Rod Wave collab on his IG during its Friday release date.

Kawhi Leonard teases a new track called “Everything Different” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave



(h/t @zamnzapitalism)



pic.twitter.com/sl7KHTmUmL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 4, 2021

The two basketball aficionados also dished about their plans for the summer following the end of the 2020-21 NBA season. Williams is currently a sophomore in high school and is considered a top 5 recruit in the 2023 high school class. He has also voiced his desire to attend an HBCU basketball program, which will follow in the footsteps of his mother, Charisse. She played softball for Hampton University.