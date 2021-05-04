Lamar Odom said goodbye to his father with a heartfelt Instagram post. The former NBA baller announced his father’s passing April 20, and two weeks later he expressed gratitude to his loved ones and fans for their support during this time.

“Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement. I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy. ” he wrote on Instagram on Monday, May 3.

He continued, “Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters.”

A special lesson for fans and loved ones.

After paying tribute to his father, Odom encouraged his everyone to “take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That’s it.” He went on to give a special shout out to those who have been there for him.



“Thanks to my ladies @savvygirlconsulting for always having my front and back – love y’all for life. Special thanks to @iamkarlieredd for having this picture made of me and my father and being an amazing friend to me always. Now the work begins, I have a legacy to leave!!”

On Tuesday April 20, Odom first shared the news of his father’s passing on social media.

In an emotional Instagram post he said “These eyes have seen the best of life and the worst in mankind. This heart has overflowed with love and been as cold as ice. These tears have been from joy and pain, as I embark on burying my father I ask that you extend good energy and kindness towards my family and myself. Understand that the most important and formative relationships you will ever have will be with family. Embrace it. Life is uncertain. I love y’all~ LO”