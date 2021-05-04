Lil Yachty was not playing when he told fans that he spends 50K every month of bills, so it makes sense that the rapper is keeping his income flowing. After the release of his third commercial mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat, Lil Yachty is now gearing up to release his own nail polish brand named Crete.

The “One Night” rapper formally announced the release of Crete on his Instagram account with a few posts. “I’d like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__Co …. FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS FOR YOU, NOT THEM!”

Yachty’s creative expression has always played a factor as t why he stands out in the industry. The rapper briefly touches on why people should be able to express themselves creatively without hate.

“If someone wants to express themself in any type of way, as long as it’s not harming anyone or bringing anyone down, they should be allowed to do so. … You shouldn’t be punished or tormented for being you,” Yachty told Complex.

“[Crete] is essentially like, it’s unisex but I want it to be more focused on for men to use it, and to be more comfortable in their own skin. Because bro, it’s 2020, you know what I’m saying like it’s about to be 2021—come on, what are barriers? We still have barriers?”

Will you be on the lookout for Crete’s first drop?