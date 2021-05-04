Kobe Bryant’s late daughter Gianna’s new Mambacita apparel line went on sale Saturday, May 2. According to CNN Business, a representative from Bryant’s estate confirmed the clothing line sold out the same day.

The name Mambacita was Gigi’s basketball nickname and a nod to her iconic father’s “Black Mamba” nickname. Days leading up to the release, Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant shared a sneak peek of the capsule on her Instagram page.

“Coming soon- 5/1. In honor of my Gigi’s 15th Birthday” with the hashtags “Mambacita” and “Play Gigi’s Way”. She continued “Happy birthday, Gigi! 100% of the proceeds go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation

Unisex and Kid size available.” wrote Vanessa.

The capsule was designed with GiGi in mind

Bryant partnered with DANNIJO, a sister-owned clothing line to create the capsule. It was intentionally released on what has been Gigi’s 15th birthday, and crafted to “celebrate Gigi’s spirit”. In an Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant shared what each detail represents.

The purple hoodie symbolized Gigi’s forever status as a Laker’s princess, and the Black and White hoodie honored her Mamba uniform and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The red font represented the red bow the late teen wore in her school pictures.

A two-piece adult sweat set is priced at $332 while the children’s model is $224. Adult hoodies cost $224, and the children’s model is $124. Face masks were $24.

“Today is my Baby’s Birthday. When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world,” said Vanessa Bryant.

“Thank you to everyone who made this fundraiser possible, inspired by the loving memory of Gianna Maria- Onor’e Bryant,” she continued. “Please know our family deeply appreciates the way the world continues to celebrate our sweet girl, and we look forward to paying it forward to future Lil MAMBACITAS and Lady Mambas through the work of our Foundation.”

According to Vanessa Bryant, 100% of the proceeds from the sales of Mambacita athletic gear will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit charity set up to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant.