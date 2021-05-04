After cancelling last year, the Governor’s Ball is back with plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary in September. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 4, the New York City-based music festival announced its upcoming return.

The three-day event is normally held on New York’s Randall’s Island, but the organizers moved it to the Citi Field complex in Queens, which is the home stadium of the Mets baseball team and in recent months has served as a mass vaccination site.

The festival is set to happen September 24-26 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York. Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Burna Boy, Da Baby, Young Thug, Princess Nokia, and more are set to perform. You can read the full lineup poster below.

Advertisement

2021 Governor’s Ball Details

According to The Governors Ball website, the festival’s rules will be in line with New York’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City’s own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, and King Princess, among others.”

“Rest assured that safety is our first priority and we are working closely with all city and state authorities on everything,” the festival’s FAQ page reads. Refunds will be available if Governors Ball 2021 does not take place. Anyone with 2020 tickets can transfer their tickets to this year’s festival.

Pre-sale tickets for the fall event are now available on The Governors Ball website. The General ticket sales will begin on Thursday, May 6 will also be on the website, at 12 p.m. EST. According to the festival’s FAQ page, refunds will be available if Governors Ball 2021 does not take place.