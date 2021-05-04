Moneybagg Yo secured his first career No. 1 album placement on the Billboard 200 chart with the release of his new full-length offering, A Gangsta’s Pain. The Memphis native’s album moved over 110K units during the first week of its release, resulting in one of the biggest Hip Hop debuts of the year to date.

Additionally, the Memphis native’s project was No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, Top Rap Albums Chart, and #1 on Apple Music’s All Genre and Hip Hop chart the entire week of release. Listen to A Gangsta’s Pain on all digital retailers via CMG/N-less Entertainment/Interscope Records HERE.

Continuing his takeover, Moneybagg recently made his late-night television debut with an impressive medley of “Time Today” and “Hard For The Next” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which you can watch HERE .

A GANGSTA’S PAIN TRACKLIST:

1. Memphganistan (Ft. Kaash Paige)

2. Just Say Det

3. GO! (With BIG30)

4. Wockesha

5. Shottas (Lala)

6. Hard For The Next (With Future)

7. If Pain Was A Person

8. I Believe U (Ft. TripStar)

9. Time Today

10. Interlude

11. Free Promo (Ft. Polo G & Lil Durk)

12. Hate It Here

13. Love It Here

14. Clear Da Air

15. Projects

16. One Of Dem Nights (Ft. Jhené Aiko)

17. FR

18. Certified Neptunes (Ft. Pharrell)

19. Change Da Subject

20. Least Ian Lie

21. Bipolar Virgo

22. A Gangsta’s Pain