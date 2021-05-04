Pop Smoke changed the industry with his drill sound and unique flow. Pop Smoke, real name, Bashar Jackson was on the rise as one of New York’s most influential superstars, beginning his career at the age of 20. The rapper passed away back in February of 2020 following a home invasion that led to the fatal shooting of the Brooklyn rapper.

The rapper’s death brought on an abrupt ending to his career, just before he released his highly anticipated album, Meet The Woo 2. After the success of the album, Pop Smoke’s legacy was held afloat after his label, with the help of 50 Cent, posthumously released the rapper’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” album which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 charts with approximately 251,000 album-equivalent units.

Eventually, Pop Smoke’s team worked to release a deluxe version with new vocals from the late rapper which shot his sales up to 2 million total units in the US and kept the rapper in the top 5 of Billboard charts for months.

Advertisement

Well, it seems that Pop Smoke’s manager, Rico Beats is back with good news for the rapper’s fans. Pop Smoke repeatedly has enough music left over to release another album. “I see and hear everything,” says his manager on Instagram. “Kept it cool tho, no worries pay back around the corner. Pop Smoke new album loading.”

Pop Smoke’s career has still been advancing despite the rapper not physically being here with us. In March of 2021, he made his acting debut in the movie “Boogie” and was featured on the movie’s tracklist with his single “AP” which was also posthumously released.

We will continue to update you regarding new music from Pop Smoke, his influence in the music industry will forever be missed.