Congratulations to Erica Mena and Safaree! The wedded couple is said to be expecting their second child together. The Love and Hip Hop stars share a 1-year-old together named Safire Majesty. The news was broken on social media by both of the stars in a stunning photo of a pregnant Erica standing next to a shirtless Safaree with cash on the floor surrounding them.

“Safire got a new sibling. New baby who dis ??” Safaree wrote on Instagram.

“#2under2 time to get neutered now I need a chef and a nanny,” Safaree added with laughing emojis.

“More life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway,” Erica captioned the photo.

It’s nice to see the couple still together after reports earlier this year claimed that the couple was looking to get divorced following a few social media blasts against one another from time to time. A few of their Love and Hip-hop castmates joined fans in congratulating the couple such as Princess Love, Jacquees, Sukihana, Karli Redd, LoveleyMiMi, and more.

In Safaree’s comments, Erica Mena penned “Get ready .. any day now.” Once again, congratulations to the Love and Hip Hop couple, can you think of some baby names?