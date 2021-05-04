There’s no question the Rap Girls have a huge influence on the beauty and fashion communites. Everything from their laid wigs, to their trendy nails and outfits constantly giving us new beauty inspiration to bookmark.

In additon to setting trends, they’re using a combination of their musical talents and growing popularity to score brand partnerships. Bay Area rapper Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, more commonly known by her stage name Saweetie is one of them. In an Instagram post the Sinful Colors ambassador announced a giveaway for the nail company’s lastest collection.

“GIVEAWAY ALERT! To celebrate @sinfulcolors_official’s newest drop “GO OFF!” we’re gifting this entire collection and more (including Big Mood emoji nail stickers)! Call my hotline at 1-833-POP-OFFF (1-833-767-6333) to learn how you and your best friend can win.” wrote Saweetie.

Back in February, the self-proclaimed “Icy girl” announced her partnership with the nail polish company. The brand is known for its affordable and bold-colored nail polishes and nail accessories. Not to mention their stylish press-on nail line Claws.

“CAMPAIGN ALERT. Y’all know I keep my nails dipped, so I teamed up with @SinfulColors_official as the new face! They have hella cute collections. We’ll be dropping my icy nail collabs throughout the YEAR !!! Go check out my extra mani in SinfulColors Shine in Tutu Thrill and Pragmatic.” wrote Saweetie.

Sinful Colors latest drop “Go Off” features an array of glitter polishes and nail stickers to help you step up your nail game! The collection will be available at select Walmart locations.

Go Off Giveaway Details

According to the brand, 10 lucky winners and their bestie will win the enitre collection. To enter the giveaway you have to follow the Sinful Colors Instagram page and tag your BFF in the brands comments section. The giveaway ends on May 9th, 11:59 PM. Winners will be randomly selected and announced in the comment section on May 10th. For details on how to enter the giveaway, call Saweetie’s personal hotline 1-833-POP-OFFF. Must be 18 years or older to enter. US residents only. For Terms and Conditions click here.