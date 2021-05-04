SOURCE SPORTS: Draymond Green Says the Rest of the NBA is “Terrified” of Him

Steph Curry has gone off for what appears to be a month straight. In his latest battle against the New Orleans Pelicans, Steph Curry put up 41 points and his teammate Draymond Green let fans know he is the most feared man in the NBA.

“Anytime you step on the floor with Steph Curry, there’s an advantage there,” Green said to ESPN. “So, teams are terrified of him — and everywhere he runs on the floor, with or without the ball, teams are terrified. That type of gravity, he pulls a lot of weight.

“I wouldn’t want to see a team with Steph Curry on it. We all know what he’s capable of. The guy can take over a game and make it hard for any team in the NBA on any given night.”

Speaking of not seeing Curry, the Warriors could serve as first-round spoiler of a Western Conference top seed. Do you think Steph is the most dangerous man on the court?