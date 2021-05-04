In celebration of his 29th birthday, Travis Scott announced the return of the Astroworld Festival. The festival is set for return Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 at NRG Park in Houston.

With a new creative theme, “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe”, the critically-acclaimed rapper turned mainstream culture phenom looks to once again curate and produce a larger-than-life multi-stage music festival experience in his hometown of Houston. Every detail of Astroworld Festival is an extension of Scott’s personal creativity and unique vision, truly making Astroworld a festival like no other.

GA and VIP ticket packages go on sale next Wednesday, May 5 at 10am CT at AstroworldFest.com. As the prior two music festivals sold out in advance with no lineup, fans are encouraged to buy their tickets asap.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, Cactus Jack Foundation. Founded by Scott, the nonprofit organization looks to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success. Please visit CactusJack.Foundation to learn more.