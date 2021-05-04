It looks like DMX recorded an Uncensored episode for TV One before he was called home.

As the Hip Hop community continues to mourn the great loss of DMX, fans will get the opportunity to hear the legendary rapper share his own story.

YV Magazine reported that TV One confirmed the two-part Uncensored special centered around the Yonkers native at the Urban Honors press junket Wednesday afternoon.

Part one is set to air on TV One Sunday, May 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PST ahead of the Urban One Honors, which is set to air immediately after hosted by Erica Campbell and news anchor Roland Martin.

DMX was honored in a beautiful tribute at the Barclays Center. His close friends and family eulogized him including the whole Ruff Ryders crew, his Belly co-star, Nas, and his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons who shared a heartwarming moment with his fiancé, Desiree.

In addition to the Uncensored special, DMX was working on an upcoming album throughout the pandemic which his manager, Darrin Dee Dean, confirmed is still releasing.

“It’s sad that he’s not gonna be here, but the music…This album right here is special,” said Darrin Dean. “Like you probably never heard no music like you heard on this one that we did right now. This is probably one of his great albums. One of the best. It’s a classic, for sure.”

Snoop Dogg revealed that the late rapper recorded the project at his studio following their epic Verzuz battle, and he’s also set to be featured on it alongside Pop Smoke, The Griselda Boys, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, and more.

DMX will continue to live through his music because that’s how Ruff Ryders roll.