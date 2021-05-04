Vivica Fox dishes on the continued Khole Kardashian and Tristan Thompson saga.

When you think the relationship took a turn for the better, new cheating allegations begin to arise. Back in 2019, Jordan Woods and the Kardashian close friendship ended after Woods was reported spending the night at Thompson’s home. Since then Tristan and Khloe have continued to co-parent their daughter, True, while figuring out their relationship status. The NBA champion appears on the latest and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Most recently, new cheating rumors have surfaced. A woman by the name of Sydney Chase shared screenshots of Khloe coming to her as a woman to question their relations. She also explains the situation in a TikTok video.

when is Khloe Kardashian gonna stop going out sad behind Tristan? 😭 pic.twitter.com/orTD3NsEOy — spicebae. (@spicebae_) May 2, 2021

CAUGHT IN 4K: Tristan Thompson exposed for cheating on Khloé Kardashian by Instagram model Sydney Chase. Sydney claims she started seeing Tristan in November, just months after Tristan got back together with Khloé. Sydney alleges they recently spoke to each other. pic.twitter.com/rulrc6dywT — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 27, 2021

After rumors surfaced, Vivica Fox stepped in the chat to give her opinion alongside her Cocktail Queens co-hosts.

“It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” she said. “First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothas lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean.”

One can only imagine the public scrutiny Khloe continues to endure.

Fox goes on to question if this is the type of life that the 36 year-old reality star wants to continue to live.

At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?

Vivica A. Fox with a message for Khloe Kardashian👀 (🎥:@foxsoul) pic.twitter.com/tb5JpDhTKZ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 4, 2021

Check out other reactions to Tristan’s new cheating rumors below.

Khloe Kardashian on her way to forgive Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/FY0u5dGh7L — 🌟 زهرة (@okokalrightZain) April 29, 2021

Tristan Thompson when he remembers his monthly cheating on Khloe Kardashian due date. pic.twitter.com/biTTD5O2Pe — Johnny (@itsJohnny05) April 29, 2021