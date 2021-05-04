Vivica Fox dishes on the continued Khole Kardashian and Tristan Thompson saga.
When you think the relationship took a turn for the better, new cheating allegations begin to arise. Back in 2019, Jordan Woods and the Kardashian close friendship ended after Woods was reported spending the night at Thompson’s home. Since then Tristan and Khloe have continued to co-parent their daughter, True, while figuring out their relationship status. The NBA champion appears on the latest and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Most recently, new cheating rumors have surfaced. A woman by the name of Sydney Chase shared screenshots of Khloe coming to her as a woman to question their relations. She also explains the situation in a TikTok video.
After rumors surfaced, Vivica Fox stepped in the chat to give her opinion alongside her Cocktail Queens co-hosts.
“It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” she said. “First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothas lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean.”
One can only imagine the public scrutiny Khloe continues to endure.
Fox goes on to question if this is the type of life that the 36 year-old reality star wants to continue to live.
At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?
