According to a report from CBS’ Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV, confined Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci sinks deeper into legal trouble as he’s named as one among a dozen other people in a 105-count racketeering indictment, focusing on sets of the Universal Blood Nation in Atlanta and around Georgia.

Lucci, whose real name is Rashawn Bennett, is already facing multiple charges in Fulton County, including murder and the state’s prosecutors are making it clear that regardless of his star status, they’re actively seeking more convictions.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said the racketeering indictment “sends a significant message, a profound message that regardless of your status that the City of Atlanta and Fulton County in partnership is coming after you if you violate the crimes in our county, in our city.”

Lucci’s lawyer, Drew Findling, continues to steadfastly declare his client’s innocence, saying, “He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

