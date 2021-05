YG and Mozzy are gearing up a joint project, which will be titled Perfect Timing and will hit fans before the end of the month.

Following “Bompton to Oak Park,” the duo have released a new single carrying the same name of the albun and featuring Blxst.

The new single comes with a video directed by Suj and brings the trio to Mexico to celebrate and enjoy their hard work.

You can see the video and hear the new release below.