According to a report from CBSN in Boston, a 16-year-old LGBTQ teenager was found hanging from a tree in a Massachusetts suburb and her prents allege that the police are keeping important information about her death from them.

Mikayla Miller was found hanging from a tree on April 18 on a trail behind her the apartments where she lived in Hopkinton, Mass and Mikayla’s mother took to social media claiming that the police ignored the children who she alleged bullied, ambushed, and murdered her daughter.

It is now being alleged that Miller was “lynched” because she was Black, gay or both. Mikayla was a student-athlete at Hopkinton High, which is predominately white.

Advertisement

“The idea that we would be not investigating bullying or a murder, as the allegation, is just not true,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said to members of the press. “To lose a child — and then to think that everything is not being done to find out what happened — is a terrible thing. We want to get the right answer for Mikayla.”

According to the DA, more information will be released at a vigil for Mikaylaon Thursday, May 13 in Hopkinton.