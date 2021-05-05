SOURCE SPORTS: Blazers May Look to Replace Terry Stotts if Team Doesn’t Make a Run

Terry Stotts has held down the Portland Trailblazers for a decade but unless they make a miraculous run in the postseason, his tenure is about to end.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Stotts run may be over if the Blazers come up lame in the forthcoming weeks.

“If Stotts can’t ‘pull a rabbit out of his hat’ with a playoff miracle of sorts, as one source put it, the Blazers are expected to opt for a new coaching voice,” Charania wrote. “And the Damian Lillard timeline, it seems, is playing a big part here.”

The Trailblazers are currently looking at Jason Kidd, Nate McMillan, and Chauncey Billups as possible replacements for Stotts.