Cozz Says J.Cole’s New Album is His “Best Sh*t to Date”

Cozz Says J.Cole’s New Album is His “Best Sh*t to Date”

On Tuesday, J. Cole put the game on notice with the forthcoming release of his new album The Off-Season. Before the announcement came Dreamville artist Bas let fans know what was coming was going to be a problem, now Cozz is doing the same.

The California emcee hit Twitter and let off a definitive statement: “No cap though from what I’ve heard so far this cole best shit to date.”

With a discography that includes 2014 Forest Hills Drive, Friday Night Lights and more, that’s a strong statement. We will know next Friday.

Advertisement

Check out the tweet from Cozz below.