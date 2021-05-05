Drake always has time to show love to his young fans. As the world awaits the arrival of his latest studio album, Certified Lover Boy, we continue to see Drizzy out and about. The Boy has spent a lot of time in the past month hosting Oscar after-parties and gathering with a number of friends. He even hosted a dinner with UK’s finest including SnowFall’s Damson Idris, UK rapper Giggs and more. Despite reports of The Boy allegedly breaking up an engagement between a collaborator and her fiancé, Drake seems to be living his best life.

In a recent video, he was stopped by a young fan as he was leaving a facility. The fan’s mother asked that the 4x Grammy-winner take a picture with her young daughter. She even had a vinyl copy of Drake’s 4th studio album, Views. He eagerly signed the record.

Drake signing her VIEWS vinyl 🖊 pic.twitter.com/0fSUvEEFOm — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 4, 2021

The picture behind the picture 🖤 pic.twitter.com/NyzJ0Gp4Ep — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 4, 2021

