Following the release of his Khaled Khaled album and the “Thankful” video, which featured Lil Wayne and Jeremih, DJ Khaled returns again with the video for “Every Chance I Get.”

The new release brings in future album collaborators Lil Durk and Lil Baby for a digitized inferno.

The trio of Durk, Baby, and Khaled are joined by the company of beautiful women and a couple of luxury cars. Catch all the action of the video below.

