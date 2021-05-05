Doja Cat looks stunning using a white graphic liquid liner

The floating eyeliner look or the floating crease is like a work of art but the best part about it is you don’t need to be a makeup artist to achieve this look. Fun enough for festival season but chic and glam enough to be the perfect accessory for a night out, you can have fun and turn heads in these creative makeup designs. Although not a new trend we’ve seen it pop on our feed as it looks like a few of us have hit the refresh button and it’s now becoming the new summer stunner. What makes this eyeliner look new this time around? The liner has become the focal point while the eyeshadow around the eye remains neutral.

Blac Chyna and gold graphic liner look.

Graphic eyeliner can put a cat eye to shame, making what was your go to pop of wow now plain and ordinary. And, if you’ve been doing it for a few years you know that that winged eye gets real old, real fast. So, now it’s time to challenge yourself and do something new.

If you’re thinking you’ll have to hire a makeup artist to achieve this look, take our word it’s easier than it looks. Follow our simple step by step to getting this look right every time.

The key to achieving this look is getting your liner in the right spot. You need to be pretty precise or it will look weird.

First, apply your eyeshadow of choice (keep it neutral so it doesn’t compete with your liner).

Next, looking in the mirror, use a freshly sharpened pencil, etch the line bit by bit, so that you get it exactly where you want it to be. Then use a pointy cotton swab to clean it up.

Find the crease on your lid and draw an arch just above it following the groove of the eye socket and bring the line out to the ends of your brow and connect it to your lower eyelash line. Positioning is key because if it’s too high, you’ll look surprised and if it’s too low, you won’t see it. You need a steady hand so take your time.

Finally, once you’re happy with it, trace over it with your favorite liquid liner in the color of your choice and voila, a new take on classic eyeliner. Bonus: It’s also a fun way to inject color into an otherwise neutral makeup.

Yara Shahidi in teal blue and black liner