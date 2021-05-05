Aside from getting his own strand of weed named after the infamous Urkel character, Jaleel White is getting ready to speak on his history on Family Matters.

White will be the featured guest on a future episode of TV One’s Uncensored. In a preview of the show, White reveals the cast did not welcome his presence, which would eventually takeover the show.

“I was not welcomed to the cast at all. They know what it was,” White said. “I didn’t think anything of it because it was supposed to be a guest spot, one and done.”

