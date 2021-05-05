Rapper Lil Yatchy is joining a long list of entertainers that are breaking into the beauty community. The Georgia native recently announced his new nail polish line, Crete, which is set to launch on May 21. In an Instagram post, the rapper shared a first look at the packaging for the products.

“I’d like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co …. FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM!” wrote Lil Yachty.

The limited-edition “Negatives 001” collection will reportedly feature nail polish in three matte monochromatic shades. Created in collaboration with Kinetic Brands, the rapper looked to start Crete to break the barriers of the stigmas behind male grooming and self-care.

“If you find painting your nails is a way to show your creative side or it’s an aesthetic that fits you, you shouldn’t be judged for it,” the musician-turned-entrepreneur shares in a press release. “Outside opinion shouldn’t have an effect on your aesthetic and whatever you decide to do and this line is a reflection of that.”

CRETE, was created in response to the unfair treatment of 17-year-old Trevor Wilkinson, who was suspended from his Texas school for wearing polish himself. After learning about the incident, Yachty expressed his full support to the teen, saying “Trevor should be allowed to express himself, especially because [his] nail polish was harmless.” The collection drops May 21. Sign up here for early access.