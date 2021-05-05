Man Claimed to be Wu-Tang, Committed Fraud and Receive Eight Years in Prison

A Georgia man who used stolen credit cards to live a lavish life of five-star hotels and limos, while stating he was a member of the Wu-Tang Clan has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison.

The man is named Walker Washington and he pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and will serve over 100 months in prison. Washington will also have to pay $300,000 to 19 businesses that were impacted by his scheme. After his release, he will have to serve three years of supervised release.

A co-defendant, Aaron Barnes-Burpo of Florida, received seven years after pleading guilty to the same charge and also must pay $300,000 in restitution to the businesses.

“These two flim-flam artists and their phony entourage lived large for several weeks by scamming hospitality providers,” David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia said. “We commend the skeptical hotel clerk who saw through the scam and alerted law enforcement, bringing this scheme to a halt.”

In addition to impersonating members of the Wu, the two men stated they were affiliated with Roc Nation.