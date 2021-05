All of those that are invested in the future of cryptocurrency has watched the rapid rise of DOGE coin over the past few weeks. That includes Meek Mill who is no longer standing on the sidelines and has placed a hefty sum into the digital currency.

“I just grabbed some doge. I’m tired of missing out,” Meek told his following on Twitter.

Meek shared on Instagram that he dropped $50,000 into the currency. Have you copped some crypto? Let us know below.

