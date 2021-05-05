Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is releasing her first children’s book called “The Bench” this summer. According to Random House Children’s Books, it will be released on June 8.

The book is inspired by a poem Meghan wrote for Harry for their first Father’s Day after Archie’s birth, the statement said. It reportedly features a diverse group of fathers and sons and moments they share.

The Bench is illustrated by award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson who works in watercolor for the first time in order to “bring joy and softness to the pages.” According to Variety, Robinson wrote and illustrated “Another” and “You Matter,” and won Caldecott and Coretta Scott King honors for his art in “Last Stop on Market Street.”

“That poem became this story,” Meghan said. “Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

There will also be an audiobook edition of “The Bench,” which will be narrated by Markle and released in the U.S. and Canada by Listening Library. Barbara Marcus, president and publisher of Random House Children’s Books, will publish “The Bench” in the U.S, while Tundra Books will publish the book in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa.

Markle’s children’s book is one of many projects that Meghan and Harry have announced since stepping away from royal duties in 2020. Recently the former actress narrated the Disney nature film “Elephant” and the couple has a Netflix deal. According to Associated Press, their first project for the streaming service focuses on the Invictus Games, a competition for sick and injured military personnel and veterans that was championed by Harry.