The Associated Press is reporting that Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle won her remaining copyright claim against a British tabloid publisher over the publication of a personal letter she wrote to her estranged father.

Prior to this, Markle reportedly won most of her claim for misuse of private information and copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, and the MailOnline website. The 39-year-old sued more than five articles from 2019 that published large excerpts of a letter she wrote to her father in 2018.

Back in February, a High Court judge ruled in her favor, saying the publishing of large parts of the handwritten letter was “manifestly excessive” and unlawful. The judge granted the duchess’s request for a summary judgment to settle the case, meaning she won that part of the case without having to go to trial.

Advertisement

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from royal duties in March 2020 and moved to California with their young son Archie. The couple has said that the constant critical observation from British media was one of the reasons they made the decision to leave the U.K.