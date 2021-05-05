Miles Brown teams up with Crest & Oral-B to encourage the best oral hygiene practices.

While many may be familiar with the child star from ABC’s hit sitcom, Black-ish, Brown has been performing since he was 4 years old. He made his first appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show at that age as well. Since then he has grown up before our very eyes in the spotlight.

Now as a teenager, he is taking the route to a great cause. With the help of Crest & Oral-B, he is now the ambassador of their latest campaign, “Conquer Cavities 2Gether.” The campaign encourages kids and parents to take the pledge to brush for two minutes, twice a day with fluoride toothpaste. In addition, for every pledge, Crest and Oral-B will donate up to 10,000 Conquer Cavities kits. This includes toothpaste, toothbrushes, and material to educate children and families in need.

Throughout the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has put a pause on a number of our daily activities and forced us to take better care of ourselves and our loved ones. We have introduced new habits and got rid of old ones.

With trusted brands like Crest and Oral-B along with ambassador Miles Brown leading the charge for oral hygiene, many young adults and their families can benefit from this initiative.

Brown also released his first full-length project in 2020, entitled, We The Future. The project featured Hip-Hop pioneer Slick Rick, NBA superstar Damian Lillard and more.