In continuance of honoring the vision and legacy of Nipsey Hussle, PUMA and The Marathon Clothing company will release their first collection of 2021.

The limited-edition collection will include a white co-branded Hussle Way Logo T-shirt and a fresh take on the classic PUMA “Suede” sneaker. The first-ever TMC Suede is a low-top, all-over gray silhouette with gold metallic foil throughout featuring TMC embossed on the heel and the PUMA x TMC logo printed on the sockliner.

The Suede ($80) and the tee ($45) will be available on PUMA.com (exact time TBC), at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at select retailers, including The Marathon Clothing, starting May 7.

