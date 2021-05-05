Silento Asks the Court for $25K Bond in Murder Case, Vows to Not Run

Back in February, rapper Silento, most notable for his single “Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae),” was been arrested for the murder of his 34-year-old cousin Fredrick Rooks.

Today, TMZ states the rapper’s legal team has filed documents in DeKalb County, GA requesting a bond of $25K. Silento is arguing that he’s “not an extraordinary bail risk and will not jeopardize the safety of the community if released on bail.”

Silento is also stating that he will not run or go into hiding if on bond and will obey all court orders.

According to XXL Silento, born Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk” was arrested for the murder on Jan. 21.

“Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD,” the DeKalb County Police Department shared in a tweet.

Authorities responded to a call of a person shot on the date in January at 3:30 a.m. Citing Rooks to be dead at the scene. Rooks had gunshot wounds to his face and legs.

Back in September, an arrest of Silento was made public for allegedly threatening the homeowners and their children with a hatchet in Los Angeles.

Silento entered a house holding a hatchet while looking for his girlfriend. When he entered the home, someone screamed for help and others were able to restrain him and take the hatchet away. Hawk’s friends then arrived at the residence and told him it was the wrong house. The police arrived as they were leaving. The homeowners said that they and their children were shaken but unharmed.