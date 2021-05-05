It’s been 24 hours since rapper Travis Scott announced the return of his Astroworld festival, and the tickets are already sold out. The festival is set for Friday, November 5-6 in the rapper’s hometown of Houston, and over 100,000 people expected to attend the event.

General admission and VIP ticket packages went on sale Wednesday, May 5 at 10 am CT and completely sold out in less than an hour. In an Instagram post, Scott broke the news to his fans.

“F*ck! Crazyness!!! But F*ck that I’m putting a plan together now to get some more of the wild ones in. Even if I gotta sneak them in. On me!!! Seen some people who wanna make it but having a hard time or might not have the means don’t worry I’m on it.” wrote Scott.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, Cactus Jack Foundation. Founded by Scott, the nonprofit organization looks to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success.

A look into the Astroworld Festival

Just like years prior, music festivals sold out in advance with no lineup. The only confirmed performer is the rapper himself, as a festival headliner. The theme of this year’s Astroworld is “Open Your Eyes to a Whole New Universe,”. Scott plans to curate a multi-stage festival experience that honors the nostalgia of AstroWorld, the legendary and now-defunct Texas amusement park Scott enjoyed as a child.

Astroworld Festival launched in 2018, and every detail of the event is curated as an extension of Scott’s personal creativity and unique vision, truly making Astroworld a festival like no other.

Scott’s previous festivals included artists like Pharell, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Pop Smoke, Tay Keith, and more.